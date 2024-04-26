Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) moved higher, with the cryptocurrency prices trading above the key $64,000 level on Friday. Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) also recorded gains, trading above the key $3,100 mark this …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Surpasses $3,200 Following PCE Inflation Data; Wormhole Emerges As Top Gainer - April 26, 2024
- Bitcoin price today: BTC is up 41.66% year to date - April 26, 2024
- IMF acknowledges Bitcoin’s potential to save global economy - April 26, 2024