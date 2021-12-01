Bitcoin Surpasses PayPal in Transaction Volume, Could Overtake Mastercard in Five Years: Blockchain Intelligence Firm Blockdata

More volumes are being transacted on the Bitcoin (BTC) network than on the payments platform PayPal, according to blockchain intelligence company Blockdata.
