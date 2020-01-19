Controversial altcoin Bitcoin SV (BSV) has crashed 17% overnight after its main proponent failed to prove he has access to $9 billion in Bitcoin (BTC). Data from Coin360 and Cointelegraph Markets …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin SV Drops 40% as Lawyer Admits Craig Wright Has No Private Keys - January 19, 2020
- IDC identifies Hamas bitcoin front with Iran links – report - January 19, 2020
- Bitcoin Price Drops Over $500 in 5 Minutes, Top Altcoins Also See Red - January 19, 2020