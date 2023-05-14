While the global crypto market capitalization has plunged in the past week, with most coins trading in the red, Bitcoin SV (BSV) bucked the bears. BSV has scored 10% price gains on the weekly chart.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin SV Tallies 10% Gains On Weekly Chart, Nears $40 Mark - May 14, 2023
- Grimes and Bitcoin: How crypto and the open-source movement offer lessons for the music industry in the age of A.I. - May 14, 2023
- Bitcoin price analysis: BTC taps $26.9K as investors anticipate a break past $28K - May 14, 2023