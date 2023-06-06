Bitcoin’s price (BTC-USD) fell to its lowest point in weeks on Tuesday as the US Securities and Exchange Commission announced it is suing crypto exchange Binance. The digital asset fell 10% last night, to lows of $25,625 (£20,625), before recovering to …
