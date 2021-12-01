Bitcoin takes a hit from the Fed and its possible acceleration of tapering stimulus

Bitcoin maintained its rebound on Monday and Tuesday, along with other risk assets, but failed to break above $60,000, yet again being pressured downwards. The November close has been above $57,000, …
