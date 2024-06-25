Bitcoin’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) reading on 4-hour timeframes hit its lowest levels since August 2023 — also the last time that BTC/USD also gave up bull market support lines such as the …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin bounces above $61,000, Solana leads cryptocurrencies higher - June 25, 2024
- Retail traders are flocking to bitcoin ETFs, Coinbase says - June 25, 2024
- Bitcoin taps $62K as 6% BTC price rebound runs into stubborn US dollar - June 25, 2024