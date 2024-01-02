Amid renewed excitement over the United States’ first spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF), BTC/USD gathered steam to hit $45,922 on Bitstamp. Rumors over the ETF abounded, these including a potential decision coming in advance of the official approval window, which begins Jan. 4.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Begins 2024 With a Push Toward $45K - January 2, 2024
- Bitcoin targets $48K in ‘spot-driven’ BTC price rally - January 2, 2024
- Bitcoin tops $45,000 for the first time since April 2022 as wild crypto rally continues - January 2, 2024