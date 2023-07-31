BTC hovered comfortably over $29,300 for much of the weekend but dropped in the hours after Curve Finance tweeted that it had suffered an exploit.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Teases $29.5K, Ether Drops as ‘Accumulator Season’ Begins - July 31, 2023
- Bitcoin Price Poised to Surge Towards $32k: Potential Breakout from Current Trading Range - July 31, 2023
- SEC Asked Coinbase to Stop Trading in all Cryptocurrencies Other Than Bitcoin Before Suing: Report - July 31, 2023