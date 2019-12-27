In the process, the price has crept above the triangle formation. The cryptocurrency market lived through another bloody week that saw Bitcoin’s collapse below $6,500 and spectacular return above …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Two firms team up to facilitate buying of bitcoin and ether via Telegram - December 27, 2019
- Bitcoin Technical Analysis: BTC/USD vulnerable underneath the $7500 mark - December 27, 2019
- Bitcoin’s Purported Creator Says His Fortune May Remain Locked - December 27, 2019