Bitcoin has broken yet another 2019 record, reaching as high as $11,304, before conceding a short-term period of profit taking. At 21:00 UTC on June 23, the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin breaks $11,000 for first time since 2018 - June 23, 2019
- Bitcoin Tests $11.3K With Fresh 2019 Highs - June 23, 2019
- Bitcoin Climbs Above $11,000 as Memories of Popped Bubble Fade - June 23, 2019