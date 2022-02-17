Bitcoin Tests $42,000 Level as Russia-Ukraine Tensions Weigh

Bitcoin briefly fell below $42,000, testing its 50-day moving average, as renewed fears of a possible Ukraine invasion by Russia weighed on global markets including risk assets.
