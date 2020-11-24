Bitcoin Tests Record High, With $20,000 In Focus, As Fund Mangers Shift Cash Into Crypto

Bitcoin prices has surged more than 90% since early September, thanks in part to an accelerating shift from institutional funds in gold and dollar alternatives.
