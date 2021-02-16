Improved vaccine distribution and more fiscal relief from the U.S. government are seen as aiding the economy’s recovery; bitcoin sets record high near $50,000; oil prices climb as a deep freeze in …
Read Full Story
- Arguments That Bitcoin Harms The Environment Through Wasteful Emissions Miss The Mark - February 16, 2021
- Bitcoin, Texas Deep Freeze, Oil Prices, Rare Earths – 5 Things You Must Know Tuesday - February 16, 2021
- Battle of the whales as $50K Bitcoin hinges on ‘Coinbase premium’ - February 16, 2021