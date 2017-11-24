Bitcoin: The Big Short Moment Approaches

Bitcoin has made many skeptics, myself included, look silly this year. Price action alone doesn’t make something more valuable in the long-term. Signs of 2006-level frenzy are now clearly evident in cryptocurrencies. If you’re long, consider taking profits.
