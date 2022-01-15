Bitcoin was the most popular crypto coin on Twitter, as per the CryptoRank study, while Ethereum was the second-most mentioned. Bitcoin rose 1.46 per cent in the last 24 hours, whereas Ethereum was up …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- ‘Bitcoin is absolutely a tool for social justice’: ex-government regulator turned crypto adviser - January 15, 2022
- Bitcoin The Most Popular Crypto Coin On Twitter This Week, Ethereum Second - January 15, 2022
- ‘Astonishing’—An Investment Giant Just Advised Countries And Central Banks To Buy Bitcoin While The Price Is Low - January 15, 2022