The first five parachain slot winners will launch their projects in the Polkadot ecosystem in the event. Bitcoin price is currently hovering around a crucial barrier as bulls and bears hash it out.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin: The risk asset - December 13, 2021
- Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: crypto markets on shaky grounds as the threat of another crash looms - December 13, 2021
- Bitcoin hashrate approaches full recovery from China’s clampdown on mining - December 13, 2021