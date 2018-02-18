SAN FRANCISCO — The currency they were after was virtual, but the guns they carried were anything but. In the beach resort of Phuket, Thailand, last month, the assailants pushed their victim, a young Russian man, into his apartment and kept him there …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Thieves Threaten Real Violence for Virtual Currencies - February 18, 2018
- Bitcoin Gives up $11,000 as the Market Prepares for the Litecoin Fork - February 18, 2018
- Welcome to Liberland: the nation that Bitcoin built - February 18, 2018