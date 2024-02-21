Peter Schiff is a Bitcoin skeptic who became famous for predicting the 2007 mortgage-backed securities market crash. “The truth is the real success of Bitcoin rests on more people …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Ether is outperforming bitcoin as ETF hype fuels the second-largest cryptocurrency - February 21, 2024
- Bitcoin To $100,000? Gold Bug Peter Schiff Says It Could Happen - February 21, 2024
- Bitcoin tanks to 1-week low amid whales and Nvidia concerns - February 21, 2024