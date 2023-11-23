Bitcoin ETF news is not delivering the momentum needed for BTC price action to crack even $42,000, analysis warns.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin to $1M post-ETF approval? BTC price predictions diverge wildly - November 23, 2023
- XRP Price Prediction: Analyst Sees 43% Upside for XRP In A Week, But Rush Now To Buy This Spot Bitcoin ETF Play Before Time Runs Out - November 23, 2023
- Is the Bitcoin price still at risk? Golden Cross signals bull run - November 23, 2023