An analyst and YouTuber suggested that if the highly anticipated Blackrock ETF receives the green light, Bitcoin’s (CRYPTO: BTC) value could soar to over $200,000, which represents a 663.873% increase.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin To $200,000? Crypto Trader Lists 6 Reasons Tied to BlackRock’s Potential ETF Approval - September 25, 2023
- MicroStrategy buys 5,445 bitcoin for $150 million, making bet on long-term price gains - September 25, 2023
- Bitcoin Halving 85% Complete, Long-Term Holders’ Supply Nears All-Time High - September 25, 2023