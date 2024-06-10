Ahead of a highly anticipated Bitcoin BTC/USD breakout, an anonymous crypto analyst has made a bold prediction about the cryptocurrency’s near-term future. Credible, known for his contrarian views, …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin To Break $100K After A Brief Dip, Says Crypto Strategist - June 10, 2024
- Bitcoin price today: BTC is up 0.12% - June 10, 2024
- Crypto Market on Fire: Bitcoin’s Breakout, Ethereum’s Growth, and Furrever Token’s Promising Launch - June 10, 2024