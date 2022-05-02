Bitcoin to hit a new all-time high of R1.2 million this year
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
1 hour ago
2022-05-02
Bitcoin (BTC) is set to crack $80,000 (R1 272 093) and hit a new all-time high this year, according to Finder.com’s latest Bitcoin Price Predictions report. Finder’s panel of 35 fintech and …
