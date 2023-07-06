Prediction based on historical data of Bitcoin price trends. Price could rise by 123% in 12 months, 310% in 18 months. Matrixport, a provider of cryptocurrency services, has projected that Bitcoin BTC/USD could potentially reach a value of $125,000 by the …
