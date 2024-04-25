A widely followed crypto analyst is expressing bullish sentiment on Bitcoin (BTC) days after the halving took place.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- TodayTrader on 5 Best Meme Coins to Buy After Bitcoin Halving – Next Cryptos Set to Explode - April 25, 2024
- Bitcoin To Send the Whole Crypto Market Flying Once BTC Breaks Out Above This Level, Predicts Top Analyst - April 25, 2024
- Hong Kong Approves Spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, Trading To Start on April 30 - April 25, 2024