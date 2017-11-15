In our last article, we were calling for a top in bitcoin in the $7500-$8000 range. Now that the top is in with a peak of $7630 (depending on your exchange), what are the market participants saying? Loud voices that were formally extremely bullish are now …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Will Bitcoin Trigger Stock Market Bust? - November 15, 2017
- Bitcoin Topped – Should We Blame It On Chinese Miners? - November 15, 2017
- Bitcoin Cryptocurrency: Two-Bit Idea - November 15, 2017