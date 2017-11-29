NEW YORK, Nov 28 (Reuters) – Virtual currency bitcoin soared to an all-time high above $10,000 on Tuesday on major exchanges and digital currency indexes, including the widely followed Luxembourg-based trading platform BitStamp. Created in 2009, bitcoin …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin tops $10,000, taking 2017 gains to 940 pct - November 29, 2017
- Dollar cheered by tax cut progress, outshone by bitcoin - November 29, 2017
- It’s Official: Bitcoin’s Price Makes History Passing $10k - November 28, 2017