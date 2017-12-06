Bitcoin Tops $12,000, Looks At $13,000 – Presented by: The Aol. On Network

Bitcoin was eyeing $13,000 a coin Wednesday morning, less than 12 hours after soaring over $12,000 for the first time. Bitcoin soared over $12,000 a coin in a bullish night of trading Tuesday. The new high Wednesday morning is ahead of the launch of new …
