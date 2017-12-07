Bitcoin tops $16,000 after wild 48 hour surge

Bitcoin rises above $16,000 for the first time on Thursday. The digital currency has risen $4,000 in the past 48 hours. LONDON — Bitcoin passed $16,000 per coin for the first time on Thursday, just 24 hours after clearing $14,000 for the first time ever.
