Bitcoin rocketed higher, crossing the $18,000 mark in less than two days after topping $12,000 for the first time. The digital currency’s latest swing higher comes after a 20 percent plunge last week The overall pace of gains have accelerated in the last …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin tops $18,000 on one exchange, surging more than $6,000 in less than two days - December 7, 2017
- Steam Just Says No To Bitcoin - December 7, 2017
- Futures Industry Association Blasts New Bitcoin Derivatives - December 7, 2017