Bitcoin tops $22,000 as crypto market hopes contagion and shakeout is over; ether jumps 9%
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
1 min ago
2022-07-18
Bitcoin bounced above $22,000 on Monday, hitting its highest level in more than a month as the cryptocurrency market held out hope that the contagion and shakeout over the past few weeks is nearing …
Read Full Story
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)