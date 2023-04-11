Bitcoin rallied Monday to the highest level in 10 months, as some proponents tout the asset as a potential ‘safe haven,’ like gold, as recession fears return to the forefront of markets.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Breaches $30,000 For The First Time In 10 Months - April 11, 2023
- Bitcoin price rises above $30,000 for first time since June 2022 - April 11, 2023
- Bitcoin tops $30,000 for first time in 10 months, as some tout crypto as ‘safe haven’ - April 11, 2023