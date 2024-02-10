Bitcoin marched higher to end the week, with its price breaching the $48,000 level at one point for the first time since spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds began trading. The flagship cryptocurrency …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin tops $48,000 in a big comeback to end the week - February 10, 2024
- Crypto Analyst ‘Positively Surprised’ by Bitcoin, Says Current Bull Cycle Could Send BTC Over $250,000 - February 10, 2024
- Bitcoin ETFs Lead Top 25 Global ETF Asset Inflows: ‘Start Of A Bull Cycle,’ Says Analyst - February 10, 2024