Bitcoin surged above $60,000 Friday for the first time since April. Traders are optimistic about the chances of the SEC giving the green light to the first bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin tops $60,000 for first time in six months as traders bet on ETF approval - October 15, 2021
- Bitcoin Price Hits $60,000 Ahead of Potential ETF Approval - October 15, 2021
- Mark Cuban says he won’t invest in a potential bitcoin futures ETF: ‘I can buy directly’ - October 15, 2021