Shares of Bitcoin (BTC-USD) topped $28.5K early in Monday’s trading as the cryptocurrency looks to record its 9th positive day in its last 10 trading sessions. With the advance, the cryptocurrency topped levels not seen in nine months. The surge in price …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Fractional Reserve Carbon Accounting Is An Attack On Bitcoin Mining - March 20, 2023
- Bitcoin tops 9-month high, fueling gains in crypto and blockchain ETFs - March 20, 2023
- Bitcoin surges above $28,000. Is it a safe haven from banking? - March 20, 2023