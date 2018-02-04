Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies had a rough start in 2017, as values plummeted. While that is still much lower than the lofty heights of last year’s Bitcoin boom, the fact that currency seems to be regaining some of its value will likely be seen as …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Tops $9,000 Again - February 4, 2018
- Bitcoin Newbies Getting Crushed as Old Timers Pledge to HODL - February 4, 2018
- Major Banks Ban Buying Bitcoin With Your Credit Card - February 4, 2018