Bitcoin ‘tourists’ have been purged, only hodlers remain: Glassnode
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
1 min ago
2022-07-05
Blockchain analytics firm Glassnode has said Bitcoin (BTC) “market tourists” have abandoned the cryptocurrency as prices falter, leaving only the most determined to continue to hold and accumulate.
Read Full Story
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)