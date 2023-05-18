As Cointelegraph reported, shorter-term and longer-term downside targets currently extend to around $25,000 and $24,000, respectively. Zooming out, meanwhile, fellow trader Credible Crypto revealed a belief that a more pronounced return to upside could come within the next month.
