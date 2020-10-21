Bitcoin ( BTC) abandoning correlation with traditional markets will be its “biggest story” if it continues, one popular analyst says. In a series of tweets on Oct. 21, Cole Garner highlighted …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin trader shares 7 reasons to be bullish on BTC beyond $12K - October 21, 2020
- Ban All Ransomware Payments, in Bitcoin or Otherwise - October 21, 2020
- Forget cash, gold and Bitcoin. I’d buy UK shares now in an ISA to get rich - October 21, 2020