May 29-31, 2024 – Austin, TexasThe biggest and most established global event for everything crypto, blockchain and Web3.Register Now Bitcoin’s price could reach $74,000 in the coming weeks amid softer U.S. inflation figures and institutional demand …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Traders Expect Prices to Hit $74K Highs as Selling Pressure Eases - May 16, 2024
- Bitcoin surges past $66k as inflation concerns ease, is it the end of BTC downtrend? - May 16, 2024
- Bitcoin Rally in Coming Months ‘Will Be One for the Record Books,’ Says On-Chain Analyst Willy Woo – Here’s Why - May 16, 2024