Bitcoin continued its trend upward on Thursday, with traders eyeing economic data in the days ahead as possible catalysts for a bump above key levels that could confirm calls of a new bull market. The …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Traders Eye Economic Data to Keep the Crypto Rally Going - March 30, 2023
- Bitcoin Price Rally Stalls as Whales Take Profits: CryptoQuant - March 30, 2023
- Crypto Prices Today: Crypto Market Trades Flat, Bitcoin up 1.99%, Ethereum Dips 0.42% - March 30, 2023