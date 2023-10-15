Bitcoin ( BTC) cruised into a new weekly close on Oct. 15 as “ultra boring” trading conditions still offered hope of a $27,000 breakthrough. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView tracked …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin traders eye weekly close volatility with $27K BTC price on radar - October 15, 2023
- Transforming the Crypto Landscape with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Bitcoin Spark’s Unmatched Vision - October 15, 2023
- The Bitcoin Spark advantage: Why it’s the next big thing after Ethereum and Polkadot - October 15, 2023