“$25,900 is the level to watch,” he summarized in part of X analysis. #Bitcoin $25,900 is the level to watch Kijun at $25.9k supported the #BTC price once more on the weekly timeframe. That’s the …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin traders pinpoint support levels as BTC price taps $26.2K - August 28, 2023
- The Bitcoin Circular Economy Battles Entrenched Mindsets in El Salvador - August 28, 2023
- Bitcoin ETF Deadlines Loom Again for SEC Ahead of Labor Day Weekend - August 28, 2023