Popular on-chain analyst Will Clemente says he’s identified the new support level for Bitcoin (BTC) after the crypto market’s latest Covid-induced price drop.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Traders Should Pay Close Attention to This Price Level Amid Crypto Market Pullback, Says On-Chain Analyst Will Clemente - November 27, 2021
- Should you buy or sell Bitcoin after falling below $55,000? - November 27, 2021
- El Salvador president to build Bitcoin city at base of volcano - November 27, 2021