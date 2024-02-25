Bitcoin (BTC) dropped to $50,600 within the daily timeframe on Feb 23, its lowest level in the last 10 days. The minutes of the Jan. 31 FOMC meeting released last Tuesday sparked fears among BTC …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Traders Vow to Defend $50k Despite FOMC Fears - February 24, 2024
- Bitcoin (BTC) Witnesses Largest Weekly Net Outflow off Centralized Exchanges in Eight Months: IntoTheBlock - February 24, 2024
- Bitcoin mining difficulty skyrockets, new Satoshi emails revealed, and more: Hodler’s Digest, Feb. 18-24 - February 24, 2024