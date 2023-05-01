Bitcoin traders are watching the week’s macro events closely for clues on BTC price movement. The US Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision on May 3, the FOMC conference and the Nonfarm Payrolls data release on May 5 are the key events for BTC traders keeping their eyes peeled.
