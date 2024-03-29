Bitcoin remained above the key $69,000 mark following the quarterly expiry event, suggesting that the pre-halving retracement may indeed be over.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Cash Price Surges 7% As BCH Halving Nears, As Analysts See Potential 10X Gains With This Eco-Friendly Token - March 29, 2024
- 7 Cryptos That Will Trounce Bitcoin’s Returns This Bull Market - March 29, 2024
- Bitcoin trades above $69K following largest quarterly options expiry in history - March 29, 2024