Bitcoin traded back above the $22 000 price level as concern about a widening crackdown by regulators eases. The largest cryptocurrency by market value jumped as much as 3.2% to $22 323 during New …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin trades back up to $22 000 as regulatory concerns ease - February 15, 2023
- Bitcoin Above $22K ‘Remarkable’ Sign of Resilience: ProChain Capital President - February 14, 2023
- Bitcoin makes a comeback: Surpasses $22K despite calm reaction to inflation data - February 14, 2023