Bitcoin traded back around the $22,000 price level as concern about a widening crackdown by regulators eases. The largest cryptocurrency by market value jumped as much as 3.2% to $22,323 during New …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Trades Back Up to $22,000 as Regulatory Concerns Ease - February 14, 2023
- Why Bitcoin Miners Need to Take Ethereum Seriously - February 14, 2023
- Bitcoin price clings to $22K as investors digest the recent SEC actions and CPI report - February 14, 2023