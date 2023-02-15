The cryptocurrency market was trading in the green on Wednesday, lifted by gains in Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Binance (BNB), Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL) were up among other coins. The global …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin trades back up to $22,000, Ethereum gains 4.7% as regulatory concerns ease - February 14, 2023
- CapsuleNFT Launches “Ordinary Oranges,” Making Ordinal Bitcoin NFTs Accessible on Ethereum - February 14, 2023
- Andrew Tate Reveals How Much Bitcoin He’s Had Seized by Authorities - February 14, 2023